Upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record

The new Lamborghini Urus which can be revealed in mid-August has already set a milestone earlier than its formal debut. The new Lamborghini Urus participated within the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb manufacturing SUV class. In its camouflage, the Urus began from an altitude of 2862 meters and tackled 156 turns that coated 20 km following an ascend of 1439 meters altitude. The Lamborghini Urus cross the end line which was at 4302 meters in a complete time of 10:32.064.

Though the Lamborghini Urus didn’t enter the official race, nonetheless, the time was famous by official timekeepers of the climb. Lamborghini knowledgeable the brand new Urus’ efficiency exceeded each the earlier PPIHC sanctioned non-race day producer file of 12:35.610 set by Paul Dallenbach in 2014 and the present race day file of 10:49.902 achieved by Rhys Millen which was set in a Bentley Bentayga in 2018.

Automobili Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr stated that Pikes Peak is probably the most well-known and difficult hillclimb occasion on the earth and the brand new Lamborghini Urus mannequin outmoded the group’s expectations. “The uneven monitor structure exams the chassis’ stability; the numerous altitude variations stress the powertrain, and the climate circumstances can change very quickly between begin to end,” added Mohr.

The Urus SUV which comes with the usual twin-turbo V8 engine underwent modification to adjust to the security laws of the climb. The passenger compartment sported a roll cage whereas the usual seats have been changed by a race seat with a six-point harness together with establishing a fireplace extinguishing system.

