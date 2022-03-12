UPDATE | Areas across Cape Town without electricity due to fault at Eskom substation | News24

Eskom says there’s a fault at its Tafelbaai substation.

No estimated time has been given as to when the facility will likely be again up.

The City of Cape Town can be investigating.

A fault at Eskom’s Tafelbaai substation has left giant elements of Cape Town with out electrical energy on Saturday, the facility utility confirmed.

“Eskom operators are currently on site doing inspections to determine the nature of the fault. There is currently no estimated time for electricity restoration, but this will be communicated as soon as it becomes available,” mentioned Eskom.

Eskom mentioned it “sincerely apologises to the affected customers and will endeavour to restore supply as soon as possible”.

The City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for vitality and local weather change, Beverley van Reenen, mentioned on Saturday {that a} crew from the City was conducting a fault-finding train.

“The City of Cape Town is aware of a power outage affecting Areas 2, 7, 9 and 15 due to an Eskom overhead line fault. City teams are working with urgency with Eskom to quickly resolve the fault and restore power to all affected areas.

The restoration time remains unclear at this stage. We understand that Eskom is currently starting to patrol its high voltage power lines to see what has caused the large-scale power outage across four supply areas. City teams are stationed at the main feed in switching station awaiting Eskom’s feedback so that action can be taken.

“The feed in station hyperlinks Eskom’s provide to the City community. Within about an hour, Eskom and thus the City will doubtless perceive the size of the scenario and what actions might be taken. The City will replace its clients once more shortly,” said Van Reenen.

Some of the areas affected include the CBD and surrounds, the Atlantic Seaboard and the southern suburbs.

Simon Chogi said he was with friends at a bar when they saw people running into the street in Sea Point.

“We ordered meals and the subsequent factor we heard was ‘ag no man Eskom’ as the facility lower out. We all then went exterior to see what the f**okay was occurring,” said Chogi.

Vredehoek resident Alex Samuels said she was driving from the CBD to the V&A Waterfront when the traffic lights stopped working.

“There was no warning provided that the facility could be lower this quickly. I hope this isn’t going to be an extended anticipate the facility to be again on,” she added.

Residents took to social media to raise their concern regarding the outage.

Honest question: Does anyone have electricity right now? Seems like the whole of Cape Town is down? — Mutton Roll Queen (@becasmomhasnot) March 12, 2022

What occur to the electrical energy in Cape Town — Gqom Pérignon (@aryu_jassika) March 12, 2022

