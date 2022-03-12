UPDATE | British Airways, kulula.com flights suspended for 24 hours | Fin24

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has suspended kulula.com and British Airways flights, each operated by Comair, for the subsequent 24 hours.

Comair issued a discover of the suspension on kulula.com’s website and Twitter account on Saturday.

Comair didn’t give causes for the suspension however mentioned its govt workforce is partaking with the SACAA on the matter.

“Comair believes there is no justification for the suspension,” the discover learn.

Comair regrets that our flights have been suspended by the CAA for twenty-four hours. This will have an effect on each British Airways (operated by Comair) in addition to https://t.co/cK3xAJazYb. — kulula (@kulula) March 12, 2022

In an announcement issued by the SACAA, it mentioned that the suspension follows an investigation into the “recent spate of safety incidents” on the operator.

“This is a precautionary suspension for a period of 24 hours, within which the operator must demonstrate to the regulator that the risk and safety management systems are effective in managing potential hazards,” SACAA mentioned.

In February, kulula.com pressured a flight from Lanseria to Cape Town to divert to OR Tambo International over an engine-related downside, Fin24 beforehand reported.

According to SACAA, Comair operations skilled a number of points up to now month, comparable to engine failures, engine malfunction, and touchdown gear malfunctions.

Fin24 has reached out to Comair for additional touch upon its operational challenges. This article will probably be up to date as and when responses are acquired.

SACAA mentioned its investigation sought to find out if Comair complies with Civil Aviation Regulations. The inspection additionally aimed to overview Comair’s high quality management and security administration techniques.

Failure of Comair to supply “satisfactory evidence” to SACAA in relation to the findings of the investigation led to the precautionary suspension. SACAA mentioned the precautionary suspension would permit Comair to show that its techniques can “prevent and avert” security hazards. The operator has till Sunday, 13 March, to fulfill the necessities. Failing that, the flights will proceed to be grounded.

Meanwhile, prospects with booked flights for Saturday 12 March are suggested to not journey to the airport. “We will advise affected customers soon on the options available to them,” Comair mentioned in a separate assertion.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused our customers and are doing our utmost to restore operations as soon as possible.”

Further updates will probably be made out there on its social media channels.

*This article was up to date to incorporate remark from SACAA.