UPDATE | Busisiwe Mkhwebane cries ‘women abuse’ after ConCourt dismisses rescission application | News24

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused the Constitutional Court of “women abuse” after it dismissed her rescission software for her impeachment inquiry course of.

Mkhwebane stated she doesn’t have cash to cowl the prices issued by the nation’s prime court docket.

She additionally stated she was unclear concerning the causes for the court docket’s dismissal of her software.

The software pertains to the ruling of her impeachment inquiry course of, which she argues was illegal.

The apex court docket unanimously dominated that Mkhwebane “ought to pay costs in her personal capacity, as this application constitutes an abuse of process of court”. Mkhwebane advised journalists on Wednesday that the Constitutional Court’s newest transfer was “women’s abuse”.

“That is the biggest abuse of women. I mean, where would I get that money? Why mustn’t I exercise my constitutional right, and what court process am I abusing? I think they are abusing the Constitution as the Constitutional Court. I must say it is very disappointing,” stated the suspended Public Protector.

She stated she was additionally upset that the apex court docket didn’t give causes for dismissing her software. “It’s unfortunate that [the ruling] is only a paragraph, and we didn’t get the reasons why they are dismissing it. Such issues are meant to develop the jurisprudence,” stated Mkhwebane.

The Office of the Public Protector had beforehand acknowledged that it will not fund Mkhwebane’s try to hunt a rescission of the Constitutional Court’s dismissal of her earlier rescission software.

This was Mkhwebane’s second try at a rescission software.

She filed her first software after a judgment by the court docket in February that, in the principle, upheld the foundations for the Section 194 inquiry and allowed it to proceed.

Mkhwebane’s impeachment listening to, which has been working for just below two months, has heard damning testimony from former officers in her workplace.

Mkhwebane faces claims of misconduct and incompetence, along with her health to carry workplace questioned.

In June, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended her as Public Protector, pending the result of the parliamentary course of.

Mkhwebane and her authorized counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, failed to have Ramaphosa subpoenaed to provide proof on the impeachment inquiry.