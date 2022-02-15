UPDATE: Government websites restored after outage | Fin24
On Monday night, state web sites had been restored after being hit by an outage earlier within the day.
Websites together with these of the Presidency, the National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s had been all inaccessible through the afternoon.
“The State Information Technology Agency has experienced some systems challenges,” William Baloyi, a spokesman for the Government Communication Information System, mentioned by cellphone. “It should be online again soon.”
We dwell in a world the place details and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to
belief. For solely R75 per 30 days, you’ve entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
prime opinions and a spread of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later right this moment.