update in the

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a distinct format. But that won’t essentially impression the purpose system.

This 12 months the format goes to be somewhat totally different, whereby the ten groups will probably be break up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every staff will play one another twice, in addition to twice towards the staff in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every staff from each group will play towards all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

In Match 5 of IPL 2022 on Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals clinched a 61 run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting first, Royals scored 210 runs after which curtailed Sunrisers to only 149 runs who by no means acquired going. But late flourish from Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar ensured there wasn’t a large injury to their internet run price (NRR) that would play a task later.

Here’s the listing of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Faf du Plessis (RCB) – 88 runs

Purple Cap holder: Dwayne Bravo, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami and Basil Thampi – 3 wickets every

Here’s the most recent up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RR 1 1 0 0 +3.050 2 2 DC 1 1 0 0 +0.914 2 3 PBKS 1 1 0 0 +0.697 2 4 KKR 1 1 0 0 +0.639 2 5 GT 1 1 0 0 +0.286 2 6 LSG 1 0 1 0 -0.286 0 7 CSK 1 0 1 0 -0.639 0 8 RCB 1 0 1 0 -0.697 0 9 MI 1 0 1 0 -0.914 0 10 SRH 1 0 1 0 -3.050 0

