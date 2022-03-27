update in the

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a special format. But that won’t essentially affect the purpose system.

This yr the format goes to be slightly completely different, whereby the ten groups will probably be break up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every group will play one another twice, in addition to twice in opposition to the group in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every group from each group will play in opposition to all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

KKR beat CSK within the opening match by six wickets to begin off on a optimistic notice.

Here’s the record of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: MS Dhoni (CSK) – 50 runs

Purple Cap holder: Dwayne Bravo (CSK) – 3 wickets

Here’s the newest up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 KKR 1 1 0 0 +0.649 2 2 DC 0 0 3 GT 0 0 4 SRH 0 0 5 LSG 0 0 6 MI 0 0 7 PBKS 0 0 8 RCB 0 0 9 RR 0 0 10 CSK 1 0 1 0 -0.639 0

Click here to view the full Orange Cap standings

Click here to view the full Purple Cap standings

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.