UPDATE | Kulula.com and British Airways operator’s certificate suspended indefinitely | Fin24

It was a precautionary suspension following a evaluation of sure insurance policies, programs and procedures. SACAA mentioned it undertook the evaluation due to the current spate of security incidents at Comair. The SACAA needed to substantiate Comair’s compliance with relevant Civil Aviation Regulations.

So, Comair was to make use of these 24 hours to point out that its danger and security administration programs had been efficient in managing potential hazards.

As the 24-hour suspension drew near an finish, the Authority mentioned it recognised Comair’s efforts to resolve the matter as speedily as potential. But the Authority discovered that there are dangers that Comair should attend to right away.

SACAA mentioned after working by means of the night time to evaluation the proof acquired from Comair, it raised three degree 1 findings and one degree 2 discovering.

A degree 1 discovering reveals an instantaneous danger to security and safety, and it have to be closed with fast impact. Level 2 findings have to be closed inside 7 days.

“The SACAA is fully committed to ensuring that the operator is back in the air and has dedicated a full team to assess and review the evidence as it gets submitted. The commitment to safety, in this case, supersedes any other need, and this is to ensure that South Africa maintains its safety record of having ZERO fatal airline accidents,” mentioned the regulator in an announcement.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Comair mentioned it was planning to renew Kulula.com and British flights by noon.

At the time, Comair was nonetheless participating with the Civil Aviation Authority to raise the suspension.

“We are doing everything possible to get the suspension lifted. We continue to engage constructively with the SACAA and are working hard to provide the CAA with the additional information it requires,” mentioned Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond on the time.

All flights cancelled

Comair mentioned

it’s unable to substantiate when it’ll begin flying once more.

“This is a huge blow to our customers, employees and the flying public as it effectively takes 40% of the capacity out of the market. The implications for the aviation sector and the country are considerable should the suspension continue for any length of time,” mentioned Orsmond.

Orsmond added

that Comair’s precedence now’s to help stranded passengers. He mentioned the

firm will preserve clients up to date through SMS

“We have

chartered two plane to help weak passengers and people who most

urgently must journey.”

