UPDATE | One killed, one wounded during clash between Operation Dudula members, informal settlement residents | News24

A person was shot and killed and a girl injured throughout an altercation between Operation Dudula members and residents of a casual settlement in Soweto.

It is alleged they have been shot throughout an altercation at Chicken Farm in Kliptown.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili denied earlier claims Operation Dudula chief Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was shot and injured.

Muridili mentioned a bunch of Operation Dudula members have been marching to the Chicken Farm casual settlement complaining about cable theft by residents.

“… There was an altercation where shots were fired. A man and woman were shot and injured. The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The woman is at Kliptown police station opening a criminal case. It is not yet clear from which group the injured belong.

“Dlamini didn’t maintain any accidents. They are allegedly complaining about theft of electrical energy [cables] by the Chicken Farm dwellers,” Muridili mentioned.