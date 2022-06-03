UPDATE | Parkwood mob attack victim identified, six people arrested for his murder | News24

Abongile Mafalala, 30, was killed throughout a mob assault in Parkwood, Cape Town, on 31 May, 2022. Photo: Facebook

A mob stopped three males in a automobile and attacked them.

Two managed to flee.

Residents have condemned the incident.

The man who died after his automobile was set alight in Parkwood, Cape Town, on Tuesday has been recognized as Abongile Mafalala.

The 30-year-old lived in Dunoon, close to Bloubergstrand.

Six folks had since been arrested in reference to the alleged vigilante assault which led to Mafalala’s demise.

Grassy Park police station commander Dawood Laing confirmed the arrests on Thursday.

“Police are still busy searching for more suspects. The investigation is ongoing,” stated Laing.

The man was travelling with two different males in a automobile once they have been attacked by an angry mob in Parkwood on Tuesday morning.

Two of the boys managed to flee, however the third occupant was trapped. The automobile was then set alight.

Laing stated the automobile’s battery, in addition to the sub woofer and different gadgets stolen from the automobile had since been recovered.

A police insider spoke to News24 on the situation of anonymity and stated that extra suspects have been being arrested.

“Several more suspects are making their way to the station, at this stage we cannot confirm how many in total we will have. Currently, the investigation is at a very crucial stage,” stated the official.

Deputy chairperson of the Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF), Nicole Jacobus, welcomed the arrests.

The CPF and residents News24 spoke to condemned the incident.

The man was attacked after residents reportedly claimed that there had been an try and kidnap three ladies within the space.

Police and the CPF advised News24 there had been no kidnappings reported in Parkwood and surrounding areas in latest days.

This is a creating story. More to comply with.

