UPDATE: Police Say Man Shot By Officer In Roseville Wielded Knife

(CBS DETROIT) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office has shared an replace after being requested to research the officer-involved capturing through which one individual was killed, after a crash on Groesbeck Highway in Roseville on Tuesday morning.

The man has been recognized as male is recognized as Frank Robles, 53, of Roseville.

At about 6:20 a.m., Roseville law enforcement officials responded to studies of a crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck, on Groesbeck close to 12 Mile.

Police say the male driver of the Chevy Silverado, Robles, was touring southbound on Groesbeck and the motive force of the semi-truck was touring northbound.

Video footage reveals that Robles crossed into oncoming visitors, colliding with the semi-truck.

Witnesses tried to see Robles was okay, however then he produced a knife and so they may see that his wrists had been minimize, in order that they retreated.

When police arrived on the scene, he was standing in the midst of the street holding the knife, and when officers requested him if he was okay, he mentioned no.

In the press launch, officers say the officers advised Robles to drop the knife and he didn’t and started advancing towards one of many officers.

He was requested to drop the knife a number of occasions and didn’t comply, and he then began advancing towards one of many officers once more. When he did this, the officer fired a shot on the man, knocking him down, and Robles tried to stand up, nonetheless holding the knife in his hand.

The officer then fired a number of extra photographs at Robles stopping him from advancing additional.

Medics have been known as, however he was pronounced useless on the hospital.

Police say they consider the officer fired 9 photographs and Robles was struck a number of occasions.

The semi-truck driver, a 65-year-old man from Ohio, was not injured throughout this incident.

The two officers have been positioned on paid go away pending the outcomes of this investigation

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office asks that any witnesses with extra data concerning this crash name the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9358.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham together with Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe will maintain a press convention at 11 a.m. on April 27 to reply any questions.

