UPDATE | Prison torture case: Inmates sue justice minister for almost R10 million | News24

Inmates of the Leeuwkop Maximum Correctional Centre in Gauteng are suing the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services after allegedly being assaulted.

The inmates claimed they have been overwhelmed with batons, punched, slapped, and electrocuted.

They claimed jail officers additionally unleashed canine on them. Apparently, some inmates have been stacked on high of one another in a pile in opposition to a wall.

They now search damages for ache, struggling and emotional trauma brought on by the assault, torture and lack of facilities.

The assault and torture allegedly occurred on 10 August 2014, after cell B1’s door was jammed, stopping jail officers from getting into.

The prisoners’ trial kicked off within the Gauteng High Court in 2019, however was delayed as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

The males, Xolani Zulu, Llewellyn Smith, Benson Qibi, Abel Phasha and Mthokozisi Sithole, are being represented by Lawyers for Human Rights and Webber Wentzel.

They argued they have been “subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, which is prohibited under the Prevention of Torture Act and Section 12(1) of the Constitution”.

Lawyers for the inmates stated:

This is a case during which officers of the state not solely failed of their obligation to see to the bodily welfare of jail inmates, however subjected these inmates to assault so egregious that it rose to the extent of torture.

The males introduced two claims in opposition to the minister on the idea of “vicarious liability, for the wrongful and unlawful acts of employees of the Department of Correctional Services [DCS]”.

“Claim B arises from the unlawful and wrongful detention of the second to fifth plaintiffs in isolated segregation at Leeuwkop, also amounting to torture, over the period 10 to 26 August 2014.”

This is how a lot the lads are claiming for damages in declare A: Llewellyn Smith: R1 828 000.

Xolani Zulu: R1 678 000.

Benson Qibi: R1 828 000.

Abel Phasha: R1 728 000.

Mthokozisi Sithole: R1 728 000.

Meanwhile, for declare B, Zulu, Qibi, Phasha and Sithole need R200 000 every.

According to court docket papers, the division admitted the jail officers used pressure in opposition to the inmates, however denied pressure was used within the method alleged by the inmates.

It additionally admitted the inmates sustained accidents, however disputed the character and extent of the accidents.

The division stated the usage of pressure was justified as “precautionary measures” taken in self-defence.

In respect of the second declare, it admitted 4 of the inmates have been positioned in segregation, however contended such segregation was authorised and lawful.

However, in response to the court docket papers, the division denied the inmates had been segregated, saying they have been solely separated.

The inmates’ attorneys stated:

The plaintiffs declare compensation for non-patrimonial hurt, being the impairment and infringement of their proper to freedom and safety of the particular person, together with the proper to bodily and psychological integrity, their proper to dignity and their proper to privateness. These rights are protected as persona rights beneath the frequent regulation and beneath sections 10, 12 and 14 of the Constitution.

“We submit that it emerges clearly from the plaintiffs’ various accounts of their assaults that DCS officials assaulted the plaintiffs in order to solicit information as to who was hiding or in possession of illicit cellphones [and] … who had blocked the door of cell B1.

“What additionally emerges clearly from the plaintiffs’ accounts of the occasions is that not one of the plaintiffs or fellow inmates have been the aggressors on 10 August 2014. At all instances, the plaintiffs have been victims of an egregious and protracted sequence of assaults by the hands of a number of DCS officers.

“The injuries as reported by both the DCS and independent doctors are physical traumatic injuries generally of a severe nature for all plaintiffs,” stated the attorneys.