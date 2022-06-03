Update Regarding the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

Special Olympics, Inc. (SOI) introduced at this time June 2, 2022, that it’s lifting the vaccine requirement for delegation members attending the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games being held in Orlando, Florida, June 5-12, as demanded by the state of Florida officers on May 27, based mostly upon the Florida Department of Health’s interpretation of Florida legislation.

Delegates who had been registered for the Games however had been unable to take part as a result of prior vaccine requirement, now have the choice to attend. SOI, Special Olympics North America, and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Local Organizing Committee will make greatest efforts to accommodate eligible people.

For 54 years, Special Olympics has been courageous within the try. We don’t wish to combat. We wish to play.