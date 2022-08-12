UPDATE | Salman Rushdie ‘stabbed in neck’ after attack in New York | Channel

Salman Rushdie has been attacked on stage at an occasion in New York.

Witnesses say the assailant was caught. Rushdie was seen falling to the ground.

Rushdie, an creator, was attributable to ship a lecture at Chautauqua Institution.

Police stated Salman Rushdie suffered a stab wound to the neck when he was attacked on stage Friday, including the British creator’s situation was not recognized and the suspect was taken into custody.

“A male suspect ran up onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer. Rushdie suffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition is not yet known,” police stated in a press release.

Earlier, media reviews have advised {that a} man storm the stage on the Chautauqua Institution and commenced assaulting Rushdie as he was being launched. The creator was taken or fell to the ground, and the person was restrained, Bloomberg reported.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul stated Rushdie was alive and “getting the care he needs.” Rushdie, 75, was taken by helicopter to a hospital however police stated his situation was not but recognized.

Police didn’t give a motive for the assault and it was not clear what sort of weapon was used.

“We are dealing with an emergency situation. I can share no further details at this time,” a Chautauqua Institution spokesperson stated when contacted by Reuters.

The late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s supreme spiritual chief, pronounced a fatwa, or spiritual edict, on the author on 14 February 1989, calling on Muslims to kill Rushdie due to perceived blasphemy in opposition to Islam in his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses.”

Iran later backed away from the order and Rushdie has lived comparatively brazenly in recent times.

Video footage confirmed individuals speeding to his support after he was attacked on the occasion in Chautauqua County, with police confirming a stabbing whereas declining to instantly establish the sufferer.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s workplace informed AFP “we can confirm there was a stabbing,” with out giving additional particulars.

Writings

The creator, now 75, was propelled into the highlight along with his second novel Midnight’s Children in 1981, which received worldwide reward and Britain’s prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.

But his 1988 e-book The Satanic Verses introduced consideration past his creativeness when it sparked a fatwa, or spiritual decree, calling for his demise by Iranian revolutionary chief Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The novel was thought-about by some Muslims as disrespectful of the Prophet Mohammed.

Rushdie, who was born in India to non-practising Muslims and himself is an atheist, was compelled to go underground as a bounty was placed on his head — which stays at present.

A decade in hiding

He was granted police safety by the federal government in Britain, the place he was at college and the place he made his house, following the homicide or tried homicide of his translators and publishers.

He spent practically a decade in hiding, shifting homes repeatedly and being unable to inform his youngsters the place he lived.

Rushdie solely started to emerge from his life on the run within the late Nineteen Nineties after Iran in 1998 stated it will not assist his assassination.

Now dwelling in New York, he’s an advocate of freedom of speech, notably launching a robust defence of French satirical journal Charlie Hebdo after its workers have been gunned down by Islamists in Paris in 2015.

The journal had revealed drawings of Mohammed that drew livid reactions from Muslims worldwide.

Threats and boycotts proceed in opposition to literary occasions that Rushdie attends, and his knighthood in 2007 sparked protests in Iran and Pakistan, the place a authorities minister stated the honour justified suicide bombings.

The fatwa did not stifle Rushdie’s writing, nevertheless, and impressed his memoir “Joseph Anton”, named after his alias whereas in hiding and written within the third individual.

“Midnight’s Children”, which runs to greater than 600 pages, has been tailored for the stage and silver display screen, and his books have been translated into greater than 40 languages.

– Additional reporting by Reuters