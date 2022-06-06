UPDATE: Stabbing victim, Griffith dies in his community | Loop Barbados

[Update: 2:50am, June 5, 2022]

Police have named the 31-year-old stabbing sufferer.

The sufferer of the stabbing incident which occurred at Britton’s Hill on Saturday, June 4, has been recognized as Reuben Griffith of Britton’s Hill.

[Update: 7pm, June 4, 2022]

Police are finishing up investigations into the circumstances surrounding the Unnatural Death of an grownup male which occurred about 3:15 pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022, on the junction of Brittons New Road and Gunsite Road, Britton’s Hill, St Michael.

Reports to police are that two males had been concerned in an altercation on the talked about location, the sufferer obtained lacerations concerning the physique and was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in non-public transportation. He was later pronounced lifeless on the QEH.

Anyone who could have data relating to this incident is requested to contact Police Emergency quantity 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or 1-800-8477 Hastings Worthing Police Station at 430-7614, or any Police Station.

[Original story: 6:38 pm, June 4, 2022]

A deadly stabbing is beneath police investigation.

Police are presently on the scene of the violent incident which was reported to Hastings Worthing Police Station.

The report was filed round 3:15pm, as we speak, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Britton’s Hill St Michael.

More particulars to return