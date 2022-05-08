UPDATE | Standard Bank says all services have been restored after earlier outage | Businessinsider

Standard Bank says it has resolved a “multiple service impact” situation in SA, which was first flagged on Sunday afternoon.

Clients had been left annoyed earlier within the day when ATMs, Point of Sale companies, and web banking had been all disrupted by “technical issues”.

These disruptions lasted for round three hours, in keeping with Standard Bank’s service standing website.

“We are sorry that you are not able to access our Banking App, Internet Banking, USSD or transact with Credit Cards, Point of Sale (POS) and ATMs,” the bank said via Twitter and Facebook.

“Please use your Debit Card to transact in the interim. We are working urgently to fix this issue and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Earlier immediately you weren’t in a position to transact on Banking App, Internet Banking, Cellphone Banking, Credit Cards, Point of Sale (POS) and ATMs. All companies have now been absolutely restored. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience triggered. — Standard Bank ZA (@StandardBankZA) May 8, 2022

“Unfortunately, earlier today we experienced technical issues, which prevented our customers from swiping their cards at Point of Sale devices, using our ATMs, and transacting on our digital banking platforms,” stated Andrew van der Hoven, head of digital and e-commerce at Standard Bank, on Sunday afternoon.

“We can confirm that all of our services have now been restored and are all working as per normal. We would like to sincerely apologise to all our clients for this disruption in their daily lives over this period.”

