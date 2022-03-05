Update: The war in Ukraine

Russia says it’s permitting civilians to go away Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The momentary ceasefire started at 7h GMT and has been confirmed by Ukrainian authorities.



There isn’t any selection” but to evacuate the “ruthless shelling from the occupiers” the Mariupol mayor says. Mariupol – a key southern port – has been besieged by Russian forces for days. Earlier, Ukraine’s president condemned NATO leaders for ruling out a no-fly zone over his nation.

The no-fly zone would goal to cease Russian warplanes – however the West says it doesn’t need to escalate. Russia has banned Facebook, and now there are experiences it has additionally blocked entry to Twitter and YouTube. More than 1.2m folks have fled Ukraine because the invasion started, the UN says.

