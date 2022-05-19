UPDATE | UCT SRC wants vice-chancellor Phakeng to retract tweet dismissing student’s rape claim | News24

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been accused of being insensitive to a scholar who tweeted about an alleged rape perpetrated by a college professor.

The scholar tweeted on Wednesday that the college had didn’t droop or act in opposition to the alleged perpetrator.

The college stated a probe was underway.

The UCT SRC has known as on vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to retract “distasteful sentiments” in response to a tweet by a scholar who claimed to have been raped on campus, allegedly by a professor on the establishment.

Phakeng drew sharp criticism from social media customers when she questioned the alleged sufferer’s motives by tweeting, “she must say what her real agenda is”.

SRC secretary-general Cathy Mthenjane stated the coed physique was disgruntled by Phakeng’s response.

“It is through such victim-blaming and intimidating responses that gender-based violence in the institution is a hotspot. We shall continue to address and fight against the broader South African systematic issue of gender-based violence,” stated Mthenjane.

Phakeng’s tweet sparked outrage on-line, with some questioning if it was actually Phakeng responding, whereas others needed to know if she was drunk. Many lambasted her for what they thought-about an insensitive alternative of phrases when responding to the coed.

Phakeng, in a tweet, claimed the allegation had been dragging on for years.

Its been three years, this scholar makes allegations and refuses assist from the college. Please attempt to assist her. pic.twitter.com/HKjrWXUTSU — Mamokgethi Phakeng???‍?? (@FabAcademic) May 18, 2022

The scholar, whose Twitter deal with is RAPED@UCT, posted the claims on Wednesday afternoon.

“I reported thus [sic] to UCT and for months they failed to act/suspend rapist. UCT has instructed me to not report the matter and keep it ‘internal’. I received threats from rapist. I’m in witness protection [sic],” the tweet stated.

Im a UCT scholar raped by a UCT professor on UCT premesis. I reported thus to UCT & for months they didn’t act/droop rapist. UCT has instructed me to not report the matter & preserve it “internal”. I obtained threats from rapist. I’m in witness safety. — RAPED@UCT (@RAPEDUCT1) May 18, 2022

In an announcement, UCT stated it “noted with concern an alleged sexual assault incident raised through a series of anonymous tweets”.

“Although no specific details have been provided, the university reasonably understands from some of the information shared through the tweets that this is in relation to an ongoing matter being jointly addressed by specific departments in government, in collaboration with UCT,” it stated.

The alleged perpetrator is employed collectively by the Western Cape heath division and UCT, the college added.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed that Cape Town SAPS’ Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating a sexual assault case. No arrests had been made.

The Western Cape well being division was additionally conducting an investigation, it stated in a joint assertion with UCT. The college stated this course of “must be allowed to conclude”.

The assertion learn:

UCT isn’t at liberty to debate this additional within the pubic area, however can state that the matter is being handled and reviewed by related and acceptable investigation panels.

The college added that the coed had been provided help, however had declined it.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola stated the college wouldn’t remark any additional.

News24 spoke to the coed who had made the allegations. She requested to stay nameless, however stood by the allegations.

