Updated 2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II Unveiled With New Features And Connected Car Tech

British luxurious automotive model, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, has launched the 2023 Phantom Series II mannequin. The facelifted model of the eight-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom comes with a number of updates together with a brand new illuminated grille, linked automotive tech and new disc-style wheels amongst others. The updates have been launched for each the usual wheelbase Phantom Series II, in addition to the extended-wheelbase mannequin. The eighth-gen Rolls-Royce Phantom has been available in the market for about 5 years now, and even “the best car in the world” wants an replace every so often.

The up to date Rolls-Royce Phantom now additionally comes with the choice of retro-styled alloy wheels, that are a nod to the disc wheels of the Nineteen Twenties

Talking in regards to the 2023 Phantom Series II vary, Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars stated, “Phantom occupies an unrivalled position at the very apex of the luxury world. As our pinnacle product, it represents the very best of Rolls-Royce design, engineering and craftsmanship – a perfect blend of vision, creativity, the finest materials, skill, patience and precision. With Phantom Series II, we have retained and carefully protected everything our clients’ love about this superlative and luxurious item; subtle, yet meaningful enhancements reflect their evolving tastes and requirements.”

The Phantom Series II additionally will get a darkish chrome illuminated grille, and new headlights with laser-cut bezel starlights

Upfront, the automotive now comes with a elegant higher bar to function a visible connection between the LED daytime working lights. The Pantheon Grille itself will get a darkish chrome impact and it’s now illuminated as effectively, like the brand new Ghost. At the identical time, the headlights too have been up to date and include laser-cut bezel starlights that give it a glittery look. The up to date Rolls-Royce Phantom now additionally comes with the choice of retro-styled alloy wheels, that are a nod to the disc wheels of the Nineteen Twenties. However, you too can select from one of many different units of wheels, which embrace a 3D, milled, stainless-steel wheel with triangular sides with a completely or part-polished end. Based on buyer suggestions, RR now additionally gives black bonnet reins, windscreen encompass and facet body finishers.

The entrance seats of Phantom Platino are completed in advantageous Rolls-Royce leather-based, whereas these within the rear are upholstered in cloth

As for the cabin, it largely stays unchanged, nevertheless, the automotive now does include a thicker steering wheel for a greater really feel. But that is not it. Rolls-Royce is now additionally providing clients to choice to order cloth upholstery for the rear seats as a part of the Phantom Platino. Echoing the marque’s formative days, the entrance seats of Phantom Platino are completed in advantageous Rolls-Royce leather-based, whereas these within the rear are upholstered in cloth. The tone-on-tone of Platino’s inside is achieved by combining two differing materials. While one is created in an Italian mill for its sturdy but luxurious look, the opposite is derived from bamboo fibres, chosen for its lustrous end. The floor is adorned by an summary interpretation of the beautiful Spirit of Ecstasy. Plus, the Phantom’s Starlight Headliner additionally comes with whimsical capturing stars following the sweeping arc of the sample as a part of Rolls-Royce Platino.

The Phantom Series II comes with a thicker steering for higher really feel and ‘Rolls-Royce Connected’, that includes a variety of linked automotive know-how

Additionally, the Phantom Series II now additionally comes with ‘Rolls-Royce Connected’, that includes a variety of linked automotive know-how. The system allows the proprietor to ship an deal with on to the motor automotive from Whispers, the Rolls-Royce non-public members’ software, offering navigation to an occasion, restaurant, dealership and even the Home of Rolls-Royce itself. ‘Rolls-Royce Connected’ additionally shows the motor automotive’s location, safety standing and present ‘well being’ situation on Whispers; on the contact of a button, the proprietor can contact a most popular dealership for any servicing necessities or details about the automotive.

The Phantom Series II continues to come back with the identical 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine

Under the hood, nothing has modified. The Phantom Series II continues to come back with the identical 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that has been tuned for 563 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque, which is accessible from simply 1700 rpm. The motor is paired to an 8-speed, satellite-aided transmission. Despite its behemoth measurement, the Phantom isn’t any slouch and may dash from 0-100 kmph in simply 5.4 seconds.

