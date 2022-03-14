Updated ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table: India climb to 4th spot after 2-0 win over Sri Lanka – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India climbed to the fourth spot after beating Sri Lanka 2-0 within the Test collection at dwelling. India dominated the collection and gained each the Tests inside three days. It helped them amass essential factors on the World Test Championship desk after a sluggish begin to the 2021-23 cycle which noticed them begin fifth within the desk coming into the Sri Lanka collection. They have climbed one spot now. Sri Lanka who had began on the high of the desk earlier than the collection, have slipped to fifth spot after the collection loss towards India.

The first cycle of the ICC World Test Championship was gained by New Zealand after they beat England in Southampton within the last in June 2021.

For the second cycle, the factors system is revised. The cycle will stretch from 2021 to 2023 and in keeping with the brand new factors system, all matches will likely be contested for a similar variety of factors. There are 12 factors for a win, 4 for a draw, and 6 for a tie. This is totally different from the primary cycle the place every collection was price the identical variety of factors which was then altered as a result of COVID-19. The groups had been then ranked on the premise of the proportion of factors earned from the overall factors gathered.

In this, every of the 9 groups will play six collection — three dwelling and three away. The groups will proceed to rank on the proportion of factors foundation to standardise the imbalance within the variety of matches performed by the groups.

Below is the up to date factors desk for the second cycle of the World Test Championship:

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Tied N/R Points PCT 1 Australia 6 4 0 2 0 0 56 77.77 2 Pakistan 5 3 1 1 0 0 40 66.66 3 South Africa 5 3 2 0 0 0 36 60 4 India 12 6 3 2 1 0 77 58.33 5 Sri Lanka 4 2 2 0 0 0 24 50 6 New Zealand 6 2 3 1 0 0 28 38.88 7 Bangladesh 4 1 3 0 0 0 12 25 8 West Indies 5 1 3 1 0 0 14 23.33 9 England 10 1 6 3 0 1 14 11.67

