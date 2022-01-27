Updated | N3 in Pietermaritzburg a no-go zone due to protest action | Witness

The N3 in Pietermaritzburg was a no-go space as a consequence of ongoing protests on the nook of Masukwana and Jabu Ndlovu Streets on Thursday morning.

The N3 is now open. Traffic flowing in each instructions.

Reports point out that the protesters had barricaded the off-ramp entrance onto Masukwana and Dr Chota Motala streets.

Protests in Pietermaritzburg have prompted main site visitors jams on the N3. Protests in Pietermaritzburg have prompted main site visitors jams on the N3. Reports point out that the protesters have barricaded the off-ramp entrance onto Masukwana and Dr Chota Motala streets. WhatsApp

Several roads inside the Pietermaritzburg CBD had additionally been blockaded, inflicting main site visitors jams within the metropolis.

There have been additionally reviews and video footage displaying protesters allegedly throwing rocks from a bridge and onto the N3.

Head of Security at Msunduzi Municipality, Kwenza Khumalo, confirmed the protest and stated various roads subsequent to the N3 have been closed for the reason that early hours of Thursday morning.

He stated motorists coming from the northern areas have been largely affected as site visitors got here to a standstill and various routes are being established.

He stated for now, motorists travelling to city can use the off ramp to the mall and undergo Victoria Road.

“We are working closely with the private security companies and other security agencies to try and make sure we clear all the roads that have been blocked. Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is working with speed to clear the road as motorists, especially the freight industry, has been at a standstill since the early hours,” he stated.

*This is a creating story