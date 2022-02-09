Updates to the UEFA Return to Play Protocol confirmed | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee has accepted additional amendments to the UEFA Return to Play Protocol (RTTP), ensuing within the publication of the sixth version of this protocol.

The accepted amendments to the RTTP, which have been totally mentioned and evaluated in session with the UEFA Protocol Advisory Panel, are restricted to a really minimal and mirror the evolution of the epidemiological scenario in Europe.

The predominant adjustments of the UEFA Return to Play Protocol v6 are as follows:

1. Testing programme: (Section 6.5.1) Given the event of PCR-tests and, particularly, the decreased turnaround time for take a look at outcomes to be delivered, people of the related goal teams as stipulated within the Protocol who’re both not totally vaccinated and/or not not too long ago recovered from COVID-19 will solely be capable of entry the match venue on manufacturing of a unfavorable PCR take a look at, antigen testing is not adequate or permitted for this objective. Teams should organise this take a look at themselves with an accredited testing service supplier.