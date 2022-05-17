Updates to the UEFA Return to Play Protocol confirmed | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee authorised additional amendments to the UEFA Return to Play Protocol in April.

The newly authorised amendments, which have been totally mentioned and evaluated in session with the UEFA Protocol Advisory Panel, replicate the evolution of the scenario in Europe and the stress-free of measures by the related authorities, in addition to within the majority of the home leagues.

The new authorised modifications additionally enable for a return of some essential broadcast, media and sponsor actions which have till now been prohibited.

The most important modifications to the UEFA Return to Play Protocol v7 are as follows:

• Medical ideas: – With regards to the entry necessities to Zone 1, the duty for groups to current a COVID certification (displaying vaccination, restoration or unfavourable check) is eliminated. – All COVID-19 associated testing necessities are, aside from group delegation members who’re displaying COVID-19 associated signs, eliminated. In this regard, it will likely be the respective group physician’s duty to verify that solely asymptomatic or unfavourable examined gamers are taking part within the related UEFA competitors match. With regards to face masks, the obligatory use of masks for groups and for all working workers will stay solely in closed environments inside Zone 1, in addition to for working workers in different indoor areas in shut proximity to group delegation members (e.g in press convention rooms). Masks will not be obligatory in outside areas of Zone 1 or in indoor areas in different zones of the stadium.