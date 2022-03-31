Upgrades in pipeline for Mount Toolbrunup walking trail

The Mount Toolbrunup strolling path within the Stirling Range National Park is about to be repaired and improved after the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions obtained a Federal Government grant.

The DBCA obtained $50,672 by spherical 4 of the Australian Heritage Grants to improve the strolling path.

The undertaking seeks to restore erosion and enhance the path by the development of stone steps and improved drainage.

Improved path markers and customer info could be put in to encourage guests to remain on the path.

“The upgrade works are intended to minimise interactions and impacts from visitors to the site on threatened flora,” O’Connor MHR Rick Wilson stated.

“This will reduce the potential of trail braiding and risk of degradation to the habitat of short-range endemic invertebrates.”

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley stated the fourth spherical of the Australian Heritage Grants had a deal with supporting neighborhood restoration from the pandemic.

“This year’s funding round centres on preserving and promoting our nation’s rich heritage, boosting tourism and delivering economic stimulus for COVID-impacted economies,” she stated.

“Heritage Funding will be spent on protecting our iconic natural areas by investing in practical environmental work on the ground and by strengthening conservation and public engagement of sites on our National Heritage List.

“This round of funding will help create jobs and boost patronage of sites, assisting both public and privately-owned and operated National Heritage List places to recover from declining tourism numbers as a result of COVID.”