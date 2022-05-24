Upset Over Lover’s Murder, Woman, 40, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan: Police

The police mentioned that lady’s husband has been arrested on cost of killing her lover. (Representational)

Bikaner, Rajasthan:

A 40-year-old married lady allegedly dedicated suicide by leaping earlier than a shifting prepare in Bikaner district in Rajasthan on Monday, police mentioned.

The lady took the acute step a day after a 45-year-old man, her husband’s nephew, with whom she allegedly had illicit relations, was discovered murdered, they mentioned.

She jumped earlier than a prepare in Sridungargarh space on Monday, police mentioned, including her physique was shifted to the mortuary of the PBM authorities hospital in Bikaner and was handed over to relations after autopsy.

The lady’s lover was discovered useless on Sunday close to Bhojasa, the police mentioned, including it transpired through the investigation that he was murdered by her husband.

The lady’s husband has been arrested, the police mentioned.

