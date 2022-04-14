Upset Over Medical Exam Bill, MK Stalin Government Snubs Governor

For practically a decade, Tamil Nadu made medical admission on foundation of Class XII marks.

Chennai:

In a serious embarrassment to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, the MK Stalin authorities formally boycotted his “At Home Reception” over what they referred to as his delay in forwarding the NEET Exemption invoice to the Union Government even after the Tamil Nadu meeting handed it unanimously twice.

The authorities’s stand was formally communicated to the Governor by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Mr Thennarasu stated, “We have told the Governor that his delay in forwarding the bill to the Union Government for President’s assent is disrespecting the assembly and people’s sentiment and the government thinks it would not able to participate in the At Home Reception”.

“It is regrettable that the Governor has not given any timeline to forward the bill,” he added.

Though the Governor had earlier returned the invoice after practically 200 days, the Tamil Nadu meeting had unanimously adopted the invoice once more and despatched it to him, hoping he would ahead it to the Centre as per conference, the minister stated.

Tamil Nadu opposes the medical entrance examination NEET, arguing it favours the wealthy who can afford non-public teaching and denies alternative to the agricultural and economically compromised college students who cannot afford it.

For practically a decade, the state authorities had made medical admission on foundation of Class XII marks.

During the UPA regime the then ruling DMK had obtained presidential assent for the same invoice that had exempted the state from NEET.

The President, nonetheless, returned an analogous invoice handed by the meeting in the course of the AIADMK regime.

The DMK authorities had constituted the Justice AK Rajan Committee and framed this invoice on foundation of its suggestions, which the Governor has discovered fault with.

So far, a minimum of 20 medical diploma aspirants within the state, together with toppers, have died by suicide, unable to crack NEET. The state authorities believes the legislation ought to allow states to decide out of NEET. Political voices in a number of different states too, together with neighbouring Karnataka, have began opposing NEET.

The ruling DMK’s robust political message comes as the tutorial 12 months is coming to an finish and the applying course of for the doorway examination has began. The delay by the Governor would scuttle any chance of NEET exemption for this 12 months, which was a key ballot promise by the occasion.

This, the truth is, is a typical trigger for all political events in Tamil Nadu besides the BJP.

There has been no communication from the Raj Bhavan on the matter but. Many are elevating questions if a timeframe must be set for Governors to take a name on points like this.