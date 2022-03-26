Upstart Creighton Women Top Iowa State, Reach Elite Eight

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Morgan Maly scored a career-high 21 factors to assist Tenth-seeded Creighton beat Iowa State 76-68 in Friday night time’s NCAA Tournament, matching the bottom ever seed to achieve a girls’s regional ultimate.

Tatum Rembao added 19 for the Bluejays, who entered the Greensboro Region semifinals savoring this system’s first run to the Sweet 16. Now, Creighton has joined Lamar in 1991 and Oregon in 2017 as 10-seeds that pushed to the Elite Eight.

The problem forward is even larger for the Greensboro Region upstart: a matchup with No. 1 total event seed South Carolina for a visit to the Final Four.

Creighton (23-9), which upset second-seeded Iowa within the second spherical, shot 55% after halftime with six 3-pointers. As third-seeded Iowa State (28-7) made a determined comeback to inside three factors, the Bluejays maintained management by pulling down sufficient free throws to maintain the Cyclones and Associated Press second-team All-American Ashley Joens at arm’s distance.

Rembao was key in that, making 6 of 8 within the ultimate 45 seconds.

As the ultimate seconds ticked away, the Bluejays within the recreation shared a bunch hug close to midcourt. When the horn sounded, Rembao hurled the ball skyward, whereas the gamers ran over to rejoice in entrance of the Creighton fan part.

The celebration additionally included gamers dousing Maly with water as she did a TV interview at midcourt, after which once more when she rejoined the crew.

Emily Ryan had 22 factors, eight rebounds and 6 assists to guide Iowa State, which shot simply 38%. Joens had 14 factors however made simply 3 of 11 photographs and obtained a lot of her manufacturing on the line (7 of seven).

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays had confirmed loads of composure by beating the Hawkeyes final weekend on the street, led by Lauren Jensen’s late 3-pointer. This time, they performed with confidence within the third quarter and didn’t panic because the Cyclones inched nearer and nearer.

Iowa State: Iowa State’s win towards Georgia final weekend offered a measure of redemption for a crew that missed on an opportunity to go to final 12 months’s Sweet 16 by shedding on a last-second time beyond regulation shot to Texas A&M. Longtime coach Bill Fennelly mentioned he had thanked his gamers “50 times” for getting him again so far and inspired them to benefit from the second. But they couldn’t fairly comply with that with one other step to this system’s first Elite Eight since 2009.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)