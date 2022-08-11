Urbanista Phoenix Earbuds With Solar-Powered Charging Case Launched: Details

Urbanista Phoenix true wi-fi (TWS) earbuds have been launched with a singular function. The TWS earbuds have been launched with a charging case that is powered by gentle. It signifies that the Phoenix earbuds can recharge each time uncovered to all types of gentle whereas within the charging case. The case is built-in with Powerfoyle photo voltaic cell materials produced by Exeger, which permits the charging case to be charged by means of any sort of gentle, repeatedly. Urbanista claims that the Phoenix TWS earbuds provide as much as 8 hours of playback time, whereas the charging case is claimed to supply an additional 32 hours of battery life.

Urbanista Phoenix TWS worth, availability

The newly unveiled TWS earbuds from Urbanista are stated to be out there for buy within the fourth quarter of 2022. They will likely be available with a price ticket of $149 (roughly Rs. 11,800).

The Urbanista Phoenix earbuds are available two color variants- Midnight Black and Desert Rose.

Urbanista Phoenix TWS specs, options

As said above, the Urbanista Phoenix TWS earbuds get a really distinctive function. The charging case for the earbuds makes use of Powerfoyle photo voltaic cell materials, which permits the case to be charged repeatedly each time uncovered to any types of gentle. The earbuds include intuitive contact controls and voice assistant assist. In phrases of design, the Urbanista Phoenix TWS earbuds function custom-fit silicone suggestions that present sound isolation and include an in-ear and stem design.

Other options of the earbuds from Urbanista embody hybrid lively noise cancellation (ANC) and noise-reducing microphones together with a transparency mode. The earbuds additionally provide the choice of connecting them to 2 gadgets concurrently. They pack Bluetooth v5.2, whereas the charging case comes with a USB-C port.

On the battery entrance, as talked about above, the Urbanista Phoenix TWS earbuds have been claimed to supply as much as 8 hours of playback time together with 32 hours of complete playback with the charging case.

Moreover, the Urbanista Phoenix TWS earbuds additionally function an IPX4 water resistance score.