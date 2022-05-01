URC playoff picture: All 8 quarter-finalists confirmed as Sharks, Stormers deadlocked in battle for 2nd | Sport

The Stormers, Sharks and Bulls have all certified for the URC quarter-finals.

There is a mammoth battle at play for second spot on the log, nonetheless, with the Sharks, Stormers and Munster deadlocked.

There is only one spherical of group stage fixtures left that can decide house floor benefit for the playoffs.

The eight quarter-finalists within the United Rugby Championship (URC) have been confirmed, although there’s nonetheless so much to be determined by way of log place.

Following this weekend’s motion, it’s confirmed that Leinster will end prime of the log and luxuriate in house floor benefit at some point of the knockouts.

They will likely be joined by Munster, the Stormers, the Sharks, the Bulls, Ulster, Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh within the quarter-finals.

The battle for second and potential house floor benefit within the semi-finals, nonetheless, is the place issues get very attention-grabbing.

Munster, the Sharks and the Stormers are all deadlocked on 56 factors with one spherical of fixtures remaining, and the Irish membership have essentially the most tough fixture on paper after they journey to Leinster for his or her final match.

The Sharks even have a tricky project after they go to Ulster, whereas the Stormers tackle Scarlets away and will likely be backing themselves to return again with a bonus level win that may very well be sufficient to see them declare second.

Remarkably, the Stormers and Sharks are deadlocked by way of the factors used to separate groups tied on factors: they each have the identical variety of wins, and so they have the very same factors distinction at +148.

As issues stand, the Sharks (third) are forward of the Stormers (4th) on the log as a result of they’ve scored extra tries – 57 to 56. It could not be nearer, and there’s the whole lot to play for on the ultimate weekend.

The Stormers may also have the benefit provided that by the point their recreation kicks off on Saturday, 21 May, all the different matches that weekend will likely be full and they’re going to know precisely what they should do to safe second spot.

The Bulls, too, can nonetheless safe a house quarter-final if the Sharks beat Ulster and so they beat Ospreys, additionally away from house.

Final chosen URC group fixtures:

20 May

Ulster v Sharks

Ospreys v Bulls

21 May

Scarlets v Stormers