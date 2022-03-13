Urgent alert: ‘Act immediately to survive’

An pressing emergency warning has been issued with residents advised they’re “in danger” and “need to act immediately to survive”.

The fireplace, which has been burning since Friday, is known to have been sparked by lightning with greater than 75 firefighters now on the scene actively combating the blaze.

It is uncontained and uncontrolled and shifting slowly in a north westerly path.

Authorities are urging individuals within the shire of Manjimup, within the neighborhood of Yeagarup together with the Donnelly River Huts, within the state’s southwest, to evacuate if “the way is clear”.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes,” the alert reads.

The alert stage has been upgraded as a result of climate circumstances and the hearth is escalating in heavy fuels. Aerial assist has been despatched to help floor crews.

The fireplace began close to Ritter Road and Fly Brook Road.

“If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place,” the alert reads.

“Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly.

“Close all doors and windows and turn off evaporative air conditioners, but keep water running through the system if possible.

“If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home.

“Choose a room with two exits and water such as a kitchen or laundry.”

If you aren’t at house, it’s too harmful to return.

Visit Emergency WA for more information or name 13 DFES on 13 3337.