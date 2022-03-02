Urgent evacuation alerts in 31 locations

More than 30 evacuation orders have been issued as a lethal climate system sweeps down Australia’s coast. Here is the entire listing.

More than 30 areas in NSW have been issued evacuation orders whereas an additional 9 spots have been given warnings to depart.

Here is a listing of the present warnings in place as of Wednesday night.

EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED:

* Redbank Dam

* Ballina Island

* Low Lying Areas of Western Lennox Head

* Low mendacity components of Ballina CBD

* Low mendacity areas of South Ballina

* Low mendacity areas of Ballina and surrounding areas

* Wardell

* Low mendacity components of Wharf St, Casino

* Low mendacity components of Casino close to river

* Low mendacity areas of Lawrence and surrounding areas

* Tweed Heads

* East Bellingen

* Low mendacity properties in Maclean

* Low mendacity areas Broadwater and Cabbage Tree Island

* Woodburn, Swan Bay and Surrounds

* Clarence River at Brushgrove and Cowper

* Low mendacity properties in Southgate

* Low mendacity properties in Ulmarra

* Murwillumbah CBD and low-lying areas of East Murwi

* Low mendacity areas of Coraki

* Rocky Creek Dam

* Brunswick River at Mullumbimby

* Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel

* Ocean Shore, New Brighton, Sth Golden Beach

* Low mendacity properties in Iluka

* Lismore CBD

* North Lismore

* South Lismore

* Sth Murwillumbah, Condong, and surrounding areas

* Kyogle Lower CBD

* Tumbulgum and Surrounding Areas

EVACUATION WARNINGS ISSUED

* Picton CBD

* Camberwarra Dam

* Parts of Lansvale

* Parts of Milperra

* Parts of Chipping Norton 1

* Parts of Chipping Norton 2

* Northern Rivers

* Sth Murwillumbah, Condong, and surrounding areas

* Uki and surrounding areas

Source: NSW SES by way of NSW Police