Urgent evacuation alerts in 31 locations
More than 30 evacuation orders have been issued as a lethal climate system sweeps down Australia’s coast. Here is the entire listing.
More than 30 areas in NSW have been issued evacuation orders whereas an additional 9 spots have been given warnings to depart.
Here is a listing of the present warnings in place as of Wednesday night.
EVACUATION ORDERS ISSUED:
* Redbank Dam
* Ballina Island
* Low Lying Areas of Western Lennox Head
* Low mendacity components of Ballina CBD
* Low mendacity areas of South Ballina
* Low mendacity areas of Ballina and surrounding areas
* Wardell
* Low mendacity components of Wharf St, Casino
* Low mendacity components of Casino close to river
* Low mendacity areas of Lawrence and surrounding areas
* Tweed Heads
* East Bellingen
* Low mendacity properties in Maclean
* Low mendacity areas Broadwater and Cabbage Tree Island
* Woodburn, Swan Bay and Surrounds
* Clarence River at Brushgrove and Cowper
* Low mendacity properties in Southgate
* Low mendacity properties in Ulmarra
* Murwillumbah CBD and low-lying areas of East Murwi
* Low mendacity areas of Coraki
* Rocky Creek Dam
* Brunswick River at Mullumbimby
* Marshalls Creek at Billinudgel
* Ocean Shore, New Brighton, Sth Golden Beach
* Low mendacity properties in Iluka
* Lismore CBD
* North Lismore
* South Lismore
* Sth Murwillumbah, Condong, and surrounding areas
* Kyogle Lower CBD
* Tumbulgum and Surrounding Areas
EVACUATION WARNINGS ISSUED
* Picton CBD
* Camberwarra Dam
* Parts of Lansvale
* Parts of Milperra
* Parts of Chipping Norton 1
* Parts of Chipping Norton 2
* Northern Rivers
* Uki and surrounding areas
Source: NSW SES by way of NSW Police