Urgent recall of popular children’s products

Two Trapz and Co rattle units have been recalled by Product Safety Australia, over fears they might trigger deaths amongst younger kids.

The Montessori Rattle Set and Wooden Crochet 3-Piece Set don’t adjust to the obligatory dimension and form necessities for teenagers as much as the age of three.

The Montessori Rattle Set.

It is feared the rattles may trigger extreme accidents or deaths, as they’re a possible choking or suffocation hazard for younger kids.

The Montessori Rattle Set was offered nationally in shops and on-line for over a 12 months (from September 21, 2020 to October 6, 2021), whereas the Wooden Crochet 3-Piece Set was obtainable for simply over two months (June 28, 2021 to October 6, 2021).

The Wooden Crochet 3-Piece Set.

Anyone who owns both of the rattles has been instructed to cease utilizing them and to get rid of them instantly.

Customers can contact Trapz and Co to obtain a refund for both product, although they are going to be requested to offer proof that the rattles have been disposed of.