Urgent recall of popular supermarket snack

A preferred unbiased grocery store snack has been pulled from cabinets after the vegan product was discovered to have milk in it.

Two of Chris’ Foods homestyle plant based mostly 200g dips have been recalled after it was found the vegan snack had been contaminated with the animal product.

Those who bought the model’s Corn Relish and Spring Onion flavours with utilized by dates of June 1, July 23 and August 11, 2022 are suggested to return the product to the place of buy for a full refund.

The dips are bought at unbiased meals retailers, together with IGA, in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia in addition to abroad.

“The recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (milk),” Food Standards Australia mentioned.

“Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed.

“Consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance should not consume this product.”

For extra data, go to the Cantire Foods Pty Ltd (T/A Chris’ Foods) website.