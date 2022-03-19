Uruguayan’s Socceroos selection a ‘consequence’ of development failures: FA

Regardless of their outcomes this window, Johnson has already assured that Arnold will keep on as Socceroos coach for the intercontinental play-offs – a tough route they’ll keep away from by beating Japan after which Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on March 30 (AEDT) to seal a top-two spot in Group B.

If they end third, they may then face Group A’s different third-ranked workforce – presently the UAE – in a one-off conflict on June 7 in Qatar, with the winner to then face South America’s fifth-best nation, more likely to be one in every of Uruguay, Peru, Chile or Colombia, in one other sudden-death match for a spot on the World Cup.

Australia has not missed the World Cup since 2002, however hasn’t gained a match on the event since Pim Verbeek’s facet toppled Serbia in 2010. Qualifying additionally comes with an enormous monetary enhance value greater than $16 million to Football Australia, though Johnson has beforehand burdened that the rise of the Matildas has the organisation well-placed to outlive what he calls the “doomsday” situation of lacking the World Cup.

”Of course, I’m going to be nervous – we’re all going to be as a result of we wish the workforce to win and progress,” Johnson mentioned. “But we’re at home, we’re always strong at home, Arnie will put the best team on the pitch that we can, and we know the players will be up for it.”