US accuses Cuba of using Americas summit controversy as propaganda ploy

The Biden administration on Thursday accused Cuba of fueling controversy over its doable exclusion from the US-hosted Summit of the Americas subsequent month to painting Washington because the “bad guy” and distract consideration from Havana’s human rights document at dwelling.

Speaking at a Latin America convention, Kerri Hannan, deputy assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, stated nations which have threatened to skip the regional assembly if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are usually not invited ought to attend or else they might lose a possibility to interact with the United States.

A possible boycott of the June 6-10 summit by a rising variety of leaders, together with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has raised the danger of embarrassment for President Joe Biden, who will host the gathering in Los Angeles.

The White House has stated it has not but despatched out invites and refused to offer particulars. However, a senior State Department official stated in April that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s authorities would doubtless be excluded as a result of they haven’t proven respect for democracy.

Adding to weeks of Cuban criticism, President Miguel Diaz-Canel instructed lawmakers on Monday a “country incapable of accommodating everyone should be disqualified as serving as host.”

The Cuban embassy in Washington didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon Thursday.

“The Cubans are loving this, getting the attention that they get for not attending and … continuing to bang that drum,” Hannan stated.

“The more that they can shine the light on us and call us the bad guy, they’re avoiding the fact that the repression that they’ve been actively perpetrating against their people,” she stated, citing a crackdown on road protests final July. “They want the press on us not inviting them to the summit or not. … Hypocrisy plays well in the media.”

The Biden administration this week introduced a partial rollback of Trump-era restrictions on remittances and journey to the Communist-ruled island. Cuba´s vice overseas minister on Wednesday denounced US coverage towards the island as considered one of continued “hostility” and “economic blockade.”

Lopez Obrador stated final week he wouldn’t go to the summit if Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela weren’t invited. His Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, adopted swimsuit.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro can be more likely to skip the assembly, sources instructed Reuters, with out specifying his cause. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei stated on Tuesday he wouldn’t attend, a day after the United States criticized the reappointment of an legal professional common it has linked to corruption.

