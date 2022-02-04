US accuses Russia of fake plot as pretext for Ukraine invasion

The United States has accused Russia of fabricating an assault by Ukrainian forces as a pretext to invade.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated Washington has credible intelligence about an elaborate Russian plot, amid heightened tensions.

Moscow has been accused by the US of manufacturing a graphic propaganda video of staged explosions and corpses, in addition to actors depicting grieving mourners.

The alleged plans for a pretend assault on Russian territory or Russian residents have been shared with Ukrainian officers and European allies in latest days.

It is the most recent allegation by the US and the United Kingdom that Russia is plotting to make use of a false pretext to go to battle in opposition to Ukraine.

“We’ve seen these kinds of activity by the Russians in the past, and we believe it’s important when we see it like this, and when we can, to call it out,” Kirby informed reporters on the Pentagon.

Kirby acknowledged that Moscow would additionally stage navy gear utilized by Ukraine and the West to help the alleged scheme.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated the US intelligence “is clear and shocking evidence of Russia’s unprovoked aggression and underhand activity to destabilise Ukraine”.

The US intelligence claims come as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan provided to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan stated on Thursday that Ankara was “prepared to undertake its part in order to end the crisis between two friendly nations that are its neighbours in the Black Sea.”

“I have stressed that we would be happy to host a summit meeting at a leadership level or technical level talks,” Erdogan stated after talks with Zelenskyy.

“Instead of fueling the fireplace, we act with the logical intention of decreasing the tensions,” he added.

The Ukrainian President welcomed Erdogan’s offer and thanked him for his “firm and consistent” support.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders, raising NATO concerns of an invasion — something Moscow has denied.

NATO has warned that Moscow’s military buildup continues, with more troops and military equipment deployed to neighbouring Belarus than at any time in the last 30 years.

“Over the last days, we have seen a significant movement of Russian military forces into Belarus. This is the biggest Russian deployment there since the Cold War,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

Stoltenberg renewed his call for Russia to “de-escalate,” and repeated warnings from the West that “any further Russian aggression would have severe consequences and carry a heavy price.”

NATO has no intention of deploying troops to Ukraine should Russia invade, but it has begun to reinforce the defenses of nearby member countries.

Washington announced on Wednesday that it would deploy an extra 3,000 troops largely in Poland and Romania on a short lived foundation as a result of ongoing scenario with an additional 8,5000 forces within the US placed on a “heightened” state of readiness.

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the ongoing situation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in their third telephone conversation of the week.

Moscow has demanded “safety ensures,” the Kremlin said in a statement, referring again to “provocations” by Ukraine.

“A constructive dialogue continued on the problems of Ukraine and the Russian initiative to ascertain long-term authorized ensures for the safety of the Russian Federation.”

Zelenskyy, who additionally mentioned the scenario with Macron on Thursday night, said the two leaders discussed “countering safety challenges and stepping up the peace course of throughout the Normandy Format” which also includes Germany and Russia.

He added that they “agreed on additional joint steps to keep up Ukraine’s stability and improve monetary financial cooperation.”