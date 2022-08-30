Europe

US administration to ask Congress to approve sale of $1.1 bln worth of weapons to Taiwan

Prince Abraham
The US administration plans to ship a request to the Congress to
promote $1.1 billion value of weapons to Taiwan, Trend reviews citing
TASS.

The package deal, nonetheless in early stage of reviewing, consists of 60
AGM-84L Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles ($355 million), 100
air-to-air AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder missiles ($85.6 million), as
effectively as prolongation of the contract on radars value $655.4
million. The Sidewinder missiles can be put in on F-16
fighters, purchased from the US earlier.

According to the report, the lawmakers will most probably approve
the request, however the course of could also be delayed, as a result of Congressional
summer season holidays finish solely subsequent week. The US Department of State
refused to touch upon the data contained within the request.



