US administration to ask Congress to approve sale of $1.1 bln worth of weapons to Taiwan

The US administration plans to ship a request to the Congress to

promote $1.1 billion value of weapons to Taiwan, Trend reviews citing

TASS.

The package deal, nonetheless in early stage of reviewing, consists of 60

AGM-84L Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles ($355 million), 100

air-to-air AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder missiles ($85.6 million), as

effectively as prolongation of the contract on radars value $655.4

million. The Sidewinder missiles can be put in on F-16

fighters, purchased from the US earlier.

According to the report, the lawmakers will most probably approve

the request, however the course of could also be delayed, as a result of Congressional

summer season holidays finish solely subsequent week. The US Department of State

refused to touch upon the data contained within the request.