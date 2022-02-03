US advice to banks: OK to transfer aid money to Afghanistan

International banks can switch cash to Afghanistan for humanitarian functions, and support teams are allowed to pay lecturers and healthcare employees at state-run establishments with out concern of breaching sanctions on the Taliban, the United States stated on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US Treasury Department supplied steerage on sanctions exemptions issued in September and December for humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the place the United Nations says greater than half the nation’s 39 million folks endure excessive starvation and the financial system, schooling and social companies are going through collapse.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres final week warned Afghanistan was “hanging by a thread.”

The Taliban, which have lengthy been blacklisted by the US as a terrorist group, seized energy from Afghanistan’s internationally backed authorities in August. Billions of {dollars} in Afghan central financial institution reserves and worldwide growth support had been frozen to stop it from falling into Taliban fingers.

International banks have been cautious of Afghanistan and the UN and support teams are struggling to get sufficient cash into the nation to fund operations.

The US Treasury stated banks can course of transactions associated to humanitarian operations “including clearing,

settlement, and transfers through, to, or otherwise involving privately owned and state-owned Afghan depository institutions.”

It additionally outlined permitted transactions involving the Taliban, which embrace the additionally blacklisted Haqqani Network. These embrace signing agreements to supply support on to the Afghan folks, common support coordination, together with import administration, and sharing of workplace area.

“Payments of taxes, fees, or import duties to, or the purchase or receipt of permits, licenses, or public utility services from” the Taliban, Haqqani Network or any entity through which they personal greater than 50 % is allowed for humanitarian operations, the Treasury stated.

It additionally stated support teams are allowed to ship money to Afghanistan for humanitarian operations and may make direct funds to healthcare employees and lecturers in public hospitals and colleges.

Read extra:

Taliban reopen universities for Afghan women in six provinces

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

Biden calls on Taliban to release American hostage