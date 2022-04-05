US Agency Opens Probe Into Electric Vehicle Batteries

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. security regulators have opened an investigation into electrical and hybrid automobile batteries after 5 automakers issued recollects attributable to doable defects that would trigger fires or stalling.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers greater than 138,000 automobiles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution of South Korea.

General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recollects since February of 2020, most attributable to inner battery failures that may improve the danger of fires.

The company says it is going to write to LG and different firms that may have purchased comparable batteries to ensure recollects are being carried out when wanted.

Messages have been left Tuesday searching for remark from LG Energy Solution.

The investigation is one other bug in a rising international rollout of electrical automobiles by all automakers to exchange inner combustion automobiles to chop emissions and combat local weather change. Ford and BMW even have recalled batteries in recent times. Also, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigated a collection of fires in Tesla automobiles and mentioned the high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose security dangers to first responders after crashes.

Many governments are relying on counting EVs to exchange gasoline-burning automobiles that emit greenhouse gases that trigger international warming.

In a doc posted Tuesday on its web site, NHTSA mentioned the recollects started on Feb. 24, 2020 when Mercedes recalled a 2019 Smart Fortwo electrical automobile. The firm mentioned the high-voltage battery made by LG had a defect that would ignite contained in the battery cells, elevating the danger of a fireplace.

Eight months later, Hyundai recalled some 2019 and 2020 Kona EVs with an identical downside.

In November of 2020, General Motors started a string of recollects that concerned greater than 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs from the 2017 by means of 2022 mannequin years as a result of “simultaneous presence of two rare manufacturing defects in the same battery cell.” The defect precipitated a minimum of 10 fires, inflicting GM to warn house owners to park the Bolts outdoor. LG Energy Solution agreed to reimburse GM $2 billion for the recall prices, and the corporate stays in a three way partnership with LG to construct batteries for its subsequent era of electrical automobiles. This month, GM is scheduled to restart manufacturing and gross sales of Bolts with alternative battery cells.

Hyundai issued a second battery recall March of 2021 protecting 2019 and 2020 Konas and 2020 Ioniq EVs and mentioned {an electrical} quick contained in the batteries may improve the danger of fires whereas parked, charging or driving.

Last February, Stellantis’ Chrysler model recalled some 2017 and 2018 Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans with LG batteries after getting a dozen reviews of fires. A month later, VW recalled some 2021 ID4 electrical automobiles with unreliable connections contained in the batteries that would trigger stalling. Stellantis additionally has a three way partnership with LG Energy Solution to make batteries for future electrical automobiles.

