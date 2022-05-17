US Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test

The US Air Force mentioned on Monday it had performed a profitable take a look at of a hypersonic weapon, which flew at 5 instances the velocity of sound.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The take a look at was performed on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber launched an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), the Air Force mentioned in an announcement.

“Following separation from the aircraft, the ARRW’s booster ignited and burned for expected duration, achieving hypersonic speeds five times greater than the speed of sound,” it mentioned.

The United States is just not alone in creating hypersonic weapons, whose velocity and maneuverability make them tough to trace and intercept.

Russia has fired hypersonic missiles at targets in Ukraine and China has examined hypersonic weapons, US army officers have mentioned. China’s international ministry denied in October that it had performed a weapons take a look at.

Read extra:

Russia’s use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine is not ‘game-changing’: US General

New Russian missile to carry several hypersonic weapons: Officer

Russia used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine: Defense ministry