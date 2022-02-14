US Airline Makes Emergency Landing After “Unruly Passenger” Incident

A fellow passenger tried to get into the cockpit and open a aircraft door.

Washington, United States:

An “unruly passenger” pressured an American Airlines aircraft to make an emergency touchdown within the US metropolis of Kansas on Sunday after crew and others onboard subdued the individual, the airline stated.

Flight 1775 from Los Angeles to Washington diverted mid-journey to Kansas City the place it was met by regulation enforcement.

“An unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior … was ultimately subdued by our crew and with the help of other passengers,” the airline stated in a press release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the incident and stated in a press release that the passenger had been taken into custody, with the matter “ongoing.”

A fellow passenger, who stated he noticed the incident, instructed CNN {that a} man had tried to get into the cockpit and open a aircraft door. In response, a flight attendant hit the person over the top with a espresso pot, in keeping with the witness.

During the pandemic, flight attendants have reported a surge of unruly passenger incidents, many involving verbal and bodily abuse from vacationers who refuse to put on a masks.

Last yr, the Federal Aviation Administration logged 5,981 studies of unruly passenger habits, most of which — 4,290 studies — concerned mask-related habits.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)