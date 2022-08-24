US Airstrikes Target Iran-Backed Militias In Syria: Report

The strikes have been carried out in the oil-rich japanese Deir Ezzor province.

Washington:

President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered air strikes in japanese Syria concentrating on services utilized by Iranian-backed militias, a US navy spokesman mentioned.

The strikes in oil-rich Deir Ezzor province “targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Central Command (Centcom) spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino mentioned in a press release.

Buccino mentioned these “precision strikes are intended to defend and protect US forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against US personnel by Iran-backed groups,” when a variety of drones focused an outpost of US-led anti-jihadist forces with out inflicting any casualties.

Tuesday’s air strikes hit 9 bunkers in a posh used for ammunition storage and logistics, the colonel instructed CNN individually.

The US navy had initially meant to hit 11 of 13 bunkers within the advanced however known as off strikes on two after teams of individuals have been seen close to them, he mentioned, including an preliminary evaluation indicated nobody had been killed.

US forces “took proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties,” the colonel mentioned within the Centcom assertion.

Hundreds of American troops are deployed in Syria’s northeast as a part of a coalition targeted on preventing remnants of the Islamic State group.

There was no rapid affirmation of the US strikes from Syrian state media.

The assault got here the identical day that Iranian state media mentioned a Revolutionary Guard basic “who was on a mission in Syria as a military adviser” had been killed Sunday.

The experiences didn’t say how the overall was killed, solely describing him as a “defender of the sanctuary,” a time period used for individuals who work on behalf of Iran in Syria or Iraq.

Iran says it has deployed its forces in Syria on the invitation of Damascus and solely as advisers.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is the ideological arm of the Iranian navy and is blacklisted as a terrorist group by the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)