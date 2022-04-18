US ambassador blasts ‘terrorist’ Hezbollah on anniversary of Beirut bombing

The US is pushing again in opposition to terrorist groups like Hezbollah, Washington’s envoy to Beirut stated Monday, marking 39 years because the Iran-backed group’s Islamic Jihad Organization carried out a suicide bomb assault on the US Embassy in Lebanon.

“We are pushing back against the negative influences of terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, which continues to seek to drive a wedge between us. But we are not daunted,” US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea stated.

The suicide bombing was carried out on April 18, 1983, and killed no less than 52 individuals. “These attacks were not against the United States alone; victims included Americans, locally employed Lebanese staff, as well as Lebanese Internal Security Forces officials,” Shea stated throughout a ceremony on the US Embassy, which was moved from Beirut to Awkar following the assaults. “For this reason, today we stand united – as we have for every year since 1983 – honoring those who lost their lives, both Americans and Lebanese, and in renewing our commitment to peace and security in Lebanon.”

كلمة السفيرة شيا في الذكرى الـ39 لتفجير السفارة الأميركية في عين المريسة. pic.twitter.com/UHpYqg8Xl5 — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) April 18, 2022

Shea stated that the US would proceed to advertise bonds between Washington and Beirut, “particularly in these difficult times,” because the US tries to assist the Lebanese individuals emerge from the present financial disaster.

Hezbollah-affiliated terrorists attacked US Marines and French military barracks the next 12 months, killing 241 Americans and 58 French nationals. It nonetheless stands as one of many deadliest assaults in opposition to US troops overseas.

“While many years have passed, we will never forget our fallen colleagues. The United States has maintained its resolve to pursue justice for the victims,” Shea stated on Monday.

