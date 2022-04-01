US Ambassador tours equipment donated by US Dept of Defense to Azerbaijani State Customs Committee (PHOTO)
United States Ambassador Lee Litzenberger joined the State
Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Deputy Chairman
Javad Gasimov and different customs officers for a tour of the
tools donated by the U.S. Department of Defense to the
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee on the Astara border crossing
level.
This tools is certainly one of a number of tranches of safety help
supplied by the U.S. Department of Defense program since 2019. The
Department of Defense has dedicated greater than $90 million to
Azerbaijan’s counter illicit trafficking, border safety, and
maritime safety efforts since 2019. The tools the U.S.
Ambassador reviewed throughout the tour on the Astara border crossing
is valued at over $30 million USD to assist the State Customs
Committee safe Azerbaijan’s borders and cease the smuggling of
illicit items.
Ambassador Litzenberger delivered remarks throughout the go to and
famous the U.S. Embassy’s twenty-year relationship with the State
Customs Committee in countering proliferation of weapons of mass
destruction and countering narcotics smuggling. Ambassador
Litzenberger stated, “It is my hope that this donation can be one
extra step within the 30-year relationship between our nations and
will improve our effectiveness in enhancing the safety of
Azerbaijan and the United States.”
“For 30 years we have now labored with the Azerbaijani authorities and
folks on points associated to the rule of legislation, human rights, the
financial system, power, and safety. Using tools we supplied like
x-ray scanners and radars, Azerbaijan has efficiently protected
its power infrastructure, and improved its functionality to interdict
smugglers of weapons of mass destruction and narcotics,” Ambassador
Litzenberger stated.
Speaking on the Astara border crossing, the positioning of
the vast majority of Azerbaijan’s drug seizures, Javad Gasimov, Deputy
Chairperson of the SCC famous the position U.S.-provided tools has
performed within the interdiction of medication, weapons, and different contraband.
Expressing gratitude to Ambassdor Litzenberger for America’s
help, he stated: “There isn’t any different accomplice just like the United
States on this planet; you’re second to none.”
The U.S. Department of Defense contributes to capability constructing
with companions around the globe to defeat the illicit trafficking of
items, folks, narcotics, and weapons. The U.S. European Command’s
Joint Interagency Counter Trafficking Center and U.S. Drug
Enforcement Administration work with the U.S. Embassy to assist
Azerbaijan’s interdiction operations and investigations to safe
their borders and shield their populations from transnational
threats, organized crime, and violent extremists.
The U.S. Department of Defense has been an lively accomplice with
the State Customs Committee and different border safety organizations
in Azerbaijan since 2002. The donation of this tools is certainly one of
a number of since 2019 to strengthen border safety capabilities alongside
Azerbaijan’s southern border and to help the State Customs
Committee in stopping the dangerous impression of narcotics and different
supplies smuggled into or by way of Azerbaijan.