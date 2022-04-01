US Ambassador tours equipment donated by US Dept of Defense to Azerbaijani State Customs Committee (PHOTO)

United States Ambassador Lee Litzenberger joined the State

Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Deputy Chairman

Javad Gasimov and different customs officers for a tour of the

tools donated by the U.S. Department of Defense to the

Azerbaijani State Customs Committee on the Astara border crossing

level.

This tools is certainly one of a number of tranches of safety help

supplied by the U.S. Department of Defense program since 2019. The

Department of Defense has dedicated greater than $90 million to

Azerbaijan’s counter illicit trafficking, border safety, and

maritime safety efforts since 2019. The tools the U.S.

Ambassador reviewed throughout the tour on the Astara border crossing

is valued at over $30 million USD to assist the State Customs

Committee safe Azerbaijan’s borders and cease the smuggling of

illicit items.

Ambassador Litzenberger delivered remarks throughout the go to and

famous the U.S. Embassy’s twenty-year relationship with the State

Customs Committee in countering proliferation of weapons of mass

destruction and countering narcotics smuggling. Ambassador

Litzenberger stated, “It is my hope that this donation can be one

extra step within the 30-year relationship between our nations and

will improve our effectiveness in enhancing the safety of

Azerbaijan and the United States.”

“For 30 years we have now labored with the Azerbaijani authorities and

folks on points associated to the rule of legislation, human rights, the

financial system, power, and safety. Using tools we supplied like

x-ray scanners and radars, Azerbaijan has efficiently protected

its power infrastructure, and improved its functionality to interdict

smugglers of weapons of mass destruction and narcotics,” Ambassador

Litzenberger stated.

Speaking on the Astara border crossing, the positioning of

the vast majority of Azerbaijan’s drug seizures, Javad Gasimov, Deputy

Chairperson of the SCC famous the position U.S.-provided tools has

performed within the interdiction of medication, weapons, and different contraband.

Expressing gratitude to Ambassdor Litzenberger for America’s

help, he stated: “There isn’t any different accomplice just like the United

States on this planet; you’re second to none.”

The U.S. Department of Defense contributes to capability constructing

with companions around the globe to defeat the illicit trafficking of

items, folks, narcotics, and weapons. The U.S. European Command’s

Joint Interagency Counter Trafficking Center and U.S. Drug

Enforcement Administration work with the U.S. Embassy to assist

Azerbaijan’s interdiction operations and investigations to safe

their borders and shield their populations from transnational

threats, organized crime, and violent extremists.

The U.S. Department of Defense has been an lively accomplice with

the State Customs Committee and different border safety organizations

in Azerbaijan since 2002. The donation of this tools is certainly one of

a number of since 2019 to strengthen border safety capabilities alongside

Azerbaijan’s southern border and to help the State Customs

Committee in stopping the dangerous impression of narcotics and different

supplies smuggled into or by way of Azerbaijan.