BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The OSCE Minsk

Group Co-Chairs from the United States and France didn’t ship

alerts to the Russian aspect about their readiness to renew the

work of this mechanism so as to obtain a complete peace

between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Maria Zakharova mentioned, Trend reviews citing TASS.

“We have not received such signals. We do not expect them,” she

famous.

Zakharova defined that the 2 nations really paralyzed “the

as soon as well-coordinated work of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk

Group” by refusing to work together with Russia.