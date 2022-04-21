Europe
US and France did not express their readiness to resume work of OSCE Minsk Group – Russia’s MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The OSCE Minsk
Group Co-Chairs from the United States and France didn’t ship
alerts to the Russian aspect about their readiness to renew the
work of this mechanism so as to obtain a complete peace
between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson
Maria Zakharova mentioned, Trend reviews citing TASS.
“We have not received such signals. We do not expect them,” she
famous.
Zakharova defined that the 2 nations really paralyzed “the
as soon as well-coordinated work of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk
Group” by refusing to work together with Russia.