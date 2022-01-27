US and NATO responses fail to address Russia’s main concerns, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

“There is no positive reaction on the main issue in this document,” Sergey Lavrov instructed journalists in Moscow. “The main issue is our clear position on the inadmissibility of further expansion of NATO to the East and the deployment of strike weapons that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation.”

Russia has repeatedly denied it’s planning an invasion however has argued that NATO assist for Ukraine — together with elevated weapons provides and navy coaching — constitutes a rising menace on its western flank.

Lavrov defined the US and NATO had beforehand agreed throughout the context of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to not broaden on the expense of Russia’s security.

“We present non-verbal promises, written documents signed by the leaders of all the OSCE countries, including the President of the United States (Istanbul Declaration of 1999, Astana Declaration of 2010), our Western partners have to get out from a more serious situation,” Lavrov defined. “This principle is clearly stated. It has two main interrelated approaches. First, the right of every state to freely choose military alliances is recognized. Second: the obligation of each state not to strengthen its security at the expense of the security of others.”

“In other words, the right to choose alliances is clearly conditioned by the need to take into account the security interests of any other OSCE state, including the Russian Federation,” Lavrov concluded.

The Russian Foreign Minister conceded the responses by the US and NATO might result in severe discussions however solely on secondary points.

“There is a reaction there that allows us to count on the beginning of a serious conversation, but on secondary topics,” he mentioned.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the identical considerations on Thursday, saying on the floor, Russia’s prime considerations had not been addressed. He nonetheless refused to offer an official definitive reply to the responses introduced by the US and NATO.

Peskov instructed journalists throughout a convention name that Vladimir Putin had learn the written responses from each the US and NATO, however added that Russia’s President and his authorities will not be dashing into any conclusions.

“The President already read the written responses,” he mentioned. “All the papers are with the President. It will take some time to analyze them, we will not rush to any conclusions.”

Russia’s official response wouldn’t take lengthy however Peskov cautioned it would not occur immediately.

NATO sees ‘room for progress’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned Wednesday the US’s written response to Russia “sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it.”

The US has repeatedly mentioned Putin’s central demand, that the US and NATO decide to by no means admitting Ukraine to the alliance, is non-negotiable.

Blinken declined to element specifics introduced to Moscow within the written response, however reiterated the West’s public response to uphold NATO’s “open-door policy,” rejecting Moscow’s calls for that NATO decide to by no means admitting Ukraine.

“There is no change. There will be no change,” Blinken mentioned of US and NATO assist for the alliance’s open-door coverage.

“We make clear that there are core principles that we are committed to uphold and defend, including Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of states to choose their own security arrangements and alliances,” he added.

NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg mentioned Wednesday that the alliance’s written response was despatched in “parallel with the United States.”

Although the positions of Moscow and the alliance are “far apart,” the NATO chief outlined three principal areas the place NATO sees “room for progress.” He requested that Moscow and NATO reopen their “respective offices in Moscow and in Brussels.”

It is unclear whether or not the newest diplomatic overture, which Moscow had sought, will change the course of talks between Russia and the West which have continued over the previous a number of weeks.

Russian Deputy Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaytsev instructed journalists Thursday that they think about the concept of struggle between Russia and Ukraine “unacceptable” including {that a} dialogue on a ceasefire in jap Ukraine in Paris “was not easy” and ended with out outcome.

He was referring to Wednesday’s assembly of the so-called Normandy Format — a four-way dialog between representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France — that has been attempting to dealer peace in jap Ukraine since 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a constructive evaluation of the talks, in a Thursday assertion that described the dialogue as significant.

Russia’s Zaytsev mentioned he hoped for a distinct final result when the 4 nations meet once more in Berlin in two weeks. “There is no alternative to the Minsk agreements,” he mentioned in reference to the framework for peace within the area that has repeatedly failed because it was first partially carried out in 2015.

Troop buildup rings alarm bells

Ukrainians — who’ve been at struggle for practically eight years since Russia annexed Crimea and Russia-backed separatists took management of the jap Ukrainian cities of Donetsk and Luhansk — are determined for reprieve from the drumbeats of struggle.

In an opinion article published on CNN , Olesia Markovic described how the Russian troop buildup on the border was ringing alarm bells for Ukrainian society.

“People admit the uncertainty and the lack of clear emergency instructions are draining their intellectual and emotional resources, making it hard to focus on current tasks and their ability to make long-term plans,” she writes.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned Moscow, not Kyiv, should make concessions to defuse tensions within the area.

“The logic that Ukraine always has to make concessions in order to prevent Russia from being more aggressive… doesn’t work this way,” Kuleba instructed journalists throughout a go to to Copenhagen.

“I firmly believe that it’s important for Western countries to succeed in this particular crisis, for the reasons that I mentioned, because in recent years, Russia has been attacking not only Ukraine,” he mentioned, pointing to Moscow utilizing fuel provides, alleged cyberattacks and different ways to hit the West.