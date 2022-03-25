US announces $64 mln in emergency food aid for struggling Lebanon

The US on Thursday introduced greater than $60 million in emergency food assistance to Lebanon, which continues to wrestle with an unprecedented financial catastrophe that has been exacerbated by the Russian warfare on Ukraine.

“In response to growing food security needs in Lebanon, the United States, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing nearly $64 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help feed vulnerable people in Lebanon,” the US Embassy in Lebanon mentioned in an announcement.

The new assist will assist greater than 740,000 folks within the nation.

Rice, chickpeas, pasta, lentils, and different non-perishable gadgets, along with vouchers for buying meals staples from native markets, can be included within the newest spherical of US help.

Apart from the continued financial disaster on account of many years of corruption, clientelism and mismanagement, Lebanon remains to be affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating port blast in 2020.

“This situation is exacerbated by Putin’s war against Ukraine due to Lebanon’s reliance on imported wheat, primarily from Ukraine,” the US Embassy mentioned.

The Embassy warned that the growing costs of staple meals and gas in Lebanon “will worsen food insecurity.”

According to the Embassy, because the nationwide anti-government protests broke out in October 2020, the US has delivered over $500 million to Lebanon in humanitarian assist.

“The US government is committed to providing much-needed assistance to the most vulnerable populations in Lebanon,” Thursday’s assertion learn.

