US announces new Hezbollah-related sanctions on Lebanese businessmen, companies

The US sanctioned several Lebanese individuals and companies on Thursday for his or her work to facilitate funds to the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Ahmad Jalal Reda Abdallah and 5 of his associates had been designated, together with eight of Abdallah’s corporations in Lebanon and Iraq.

“This action illuminates Hezbollah’s modus operandi of using the cover of seemingly legitimate businesses to generate revenue and leverage commercial investments across a multitude of sectors to secretly fund Hezbollah and its terrorist activities,” the Treasury Department stated in an announcement.

Hezbollah was designated a terrorist group by the US in 1997. Several European and Gulf nations adopted swimsuit years later.

The Treasury Department accused Hezbollah of building corporations with “opaque ownership structure” to hide their involvement within the companies. The US additionally stated Hezbollah was hiding its participation in corporations to cover its function in felony actions equivalent to altering medicine labels for black market pharmaceutical gross sales.

“Hezbollah has built a web of businesses to hide its activities and generate funds for its destabilizing activities, all at the expense of accountability and public safety in Lebanon and the region,” stated Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

But the Treasury Department official stated Washington was dedicated to defending Lebanon’s monetary system and its personal sector from Hezbollah’s abuse.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price additionally stated Hezbollah was disguising its possession in corporations. “Through actions like those carried out today, we continue to counter Hezbollah’s exploitation of businesses to fund its terrorist activities and its efforts to destabilize Lebanon and the wider region,” Price stated.

