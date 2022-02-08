US approves $100 million missile defense sale to Taiwan

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office within the United States had requested to purchase the gear and companies to assist its participation within the International Engineering Services Program and Field Surveillance Program for 5 years, that are designed to “sustain, maintain, and improve” the protection system, the assertion mentioned.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) mentioned that they had delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the doable sale on Monday.

“This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” a press release from DSCA mentioned.

It added the sale “will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region.”