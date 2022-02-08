US approves $100 million missile defense sale to Taiwan
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office within the United States had requested to purchase the gear and companies to assist its participation within the International Engineering Services Program and Field Surveillance Program for 5 years, that are designed to “sustain, maintain, and improve” the protection system, the assertion mentioned.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) mentioned that they had delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the doable sale on Monday.
“This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” a press release from DSCA mentioned.
It added the sale “will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region.”
Taiwan mentioned Tuesday that they had acquired official notification from the US authorities of the approval for the sale, in line with a press release issued by Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Taiwan “highly welcomes” the choice and expressed its gratitude to the US authorities for its “commitment to Taiwan’s security,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assertion mentioned.
“Facing China’s continuous military expansion and provocation, we will steadfastly protect national security, and deepen Taiwan-US security partnership,” the assertion added.
Taiwan and mainland China have been individually ruled for the reason that Nationalists retreated to the island on the finish of the Chinese civil battle greater than 70 years in the past. Taiwan is now a flourishing democracy, however the mainland’s ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to view the self-governing island as an inseparable a part of its territory — regardless of having by no means managed it.
Today, relations between Taipei and Beijing are at their lowest level in a long time, as China has not dominated out the usage of power to take management of the island.
The United States has offered arms to the island below the phrases of the decades-old Taiwan Relations Act, and there may be bipartisan assist in Congress for supplying Taiwan with weapons.