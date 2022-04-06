US approves $95 mln sale of defense support to Taiwan

The US authorities has authorised a sale of as much as $95 million value of coaching and tools to assist Taiwan’s Patriot Air Defense System, the Pentagon introduced Tuesday.

“The proposed sale will help to sustain the recipient’s (Taiwan’s) missile density and ensure readiness for air operations,” the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated in an announcement.

The Defense Department added that Taiwan will use the proposed coaching and tools as a “deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defense.”

The transfer follows the same approval in February of coaching and assist for Taiwan’s missile protection techniques, and is the third army sale authorised beneath US President Joe Biden.

The first main arms sale to Taipei beneath Biden was final August, which noticed the approval of 40 155mm M109A6 medium self-propelled howitzer artillery techniques.

China has massively ramped up its sabre-rattling lately, sending 969 Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air protection zone in 2021, in keeping with a database compiled by AFP — greater than double the roughly 380 in 2020.

China regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed repeatedly to grab it someday, by drive if crucial.

Washington has remained Taipei’s most essential ally and main arms provider regardless of switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979.

